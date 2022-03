Barbara Maier Gustern remembered at funeral as fatal shoving suspect Lauren Pazienza released on bail

NEW YORK - The woman accused of fatally shoving a Broadway singing coach in Manhattan has posted bail.

Lauren Pazienza is charged with manslaughter.

Police say she pushed 87-year-old Barbara Maier Gustern on a sidewalk in Chelsea back on March 10.

Gustern died five days later.

Pazienza is due back in court April 25.

Meanwhile, a funeral for Gustern is being held Saturday at the Church of Holy Apostles in Chelsea. To watch the service, CLICK HERE.