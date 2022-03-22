Watch CBS News

Police arrest Lauren Pazienza, 26, in fatal shoving of 87-year-old vocal coach Barbara Gustern

NEW YORK - The NYPD has made an arrest in an assault that left an 87-year-old woman dead. 

Barbara Gustern, a beloved voice coach, died after being shoved from behind on West 28th Street in Chelsea on March 10

Gustern was waiting for a cab not far from her apartment when she was shoved to the pavement, where she hit her head. She was hospitalized, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.   

The NYPD has released a new surveillance photo of a woman they want to question in connection to a deadly assault in Chelsea on March 10, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Police released surveillance video of a woman they were searching for in connection with the case.   

Tuesday, 26-year-old Lauren Pazienza of Port Jefferson, surrendered to police. She was accompanied by her attorney. 

Pazienza faces manslaughter charges. 

