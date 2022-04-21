Watch CBS News

Lauren Pazienza indicted on manslaughter charges in fatal push of Barbara Maier Gustern

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Lauren Pazienza, the woman accused of fatally shoving beloved grandmother and voice coach Barbara Maier Gustern, has been indicted.

The 26-year-old will appear before a judge May 10 for her arraignment on manslaughter and assault charges. 

Prosecutors say Pazienza pushed Gustern last month on the sidewalk in Chelsea. 

The 87-year-old hit her head and died five days later

Investigators say the two did not know each other.

