Last-minute sprint on Christmas Eve for holiday travelers

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. - If you're getting ready to head to the airport or hit the road this holiday weekend, you won't be alone - 115 million people are expected to travel over Christmas and New Year's.

There is some good news. Driving Sunday or on Christmas will help you avoid the worst traffic.

Things were looking pretty good on the roads Sunday morning, CBS New York's Christina Fan reported.

Airports are expected to be the busiest they've ever been during the 10-day period that ends on New Year's Day, Fan reported. Other modes of transportation, such as the bus or train, are also expected to be busy.

Drivers are benefitting from less expensive gas. It's about 12 cents cheaper per gallon than during the same time last year.

As for the busiest days on the roads? Those will be on Dec. 28 and 30, as folks return from holiday getaways and others depart of New Year's celebrations.

Check your flight status