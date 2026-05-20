Sinkhole at LaGuardia Airport forces runway to shut down

A runway at LaGuardia Airport was shut down on Wednesday morning after a sinkhole was spotted.

The airport said the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey was conducting its daily morning inspection when crews noticed the hole on the taxiway right on the edge of Runway 4/22 at around 11 a.m.

Emergency crews at the site of a sinkhole that shut one of two runways at LaGuardia Airport on May 20, 2026.

The runway was immediately closed so that necessary repairs could be made and a cause could be identified, the airport said.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as Port Authority workers and heavy machinery converged on the sinkhole.

"The Port Authority is in close communication with airlines and airport partners and will continue providing updates as conditions evolve," LaGuardia Airport said on social media. "Travelers should expect delays and cancellations, particularly with forecast thunderstorms expected later today, and are strongly encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status information."

Unlike nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, which have numerous runways they can fall back on in the case of a problem such as this, LaGuardia has just two runways to handle all takeoffs and landings. Because 4/22 is expected to be shut down for an undetermined amount of time, all air traffic now has to land and take off at Runway 13/31. That could lead to extensive delays.

Compounding the problem is a forecast calling for thunderstorms from the late afternoon until around 8 p.m.

The Port Authority is urging travelers to check with their airlines before leaving for LaGuardia because there is likely to be a massive amount of cancellations and delays due to the sinkhole and impending weather.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.