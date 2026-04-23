Firefighter in deadly LaGuardia Airport runway crash heard "stop" message, but wasn't sure who it was for, NTSB says

The NTSB has released its preliminary report on the deadly runway crash at LaGuardia Airport, including a detailed timeline of what occurred before an Air Canada jet collided with a firefighting vehicle.

The report finds that one of the firefighters in the truck that was struck heard the message to stop, but didn't immediately know who the message was intended for.

Recordings of the air traffic controller on duty that night captured him telling an emergency firefighting vehicle to "stop, stop, stop," just moments after it was given permission to cross the runway where the collision ultimately occurred.

The firefighting vehicle was responding to an emergency taking place at LaGuardia's Terminal B, along with six other emergency vehicles, when the jet crashed into it.

Pilots Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther were killed in the crash. Dozens of other people were injured.

Video released by the NTSB shows the extent of the damage to the Air Canada jet, with its nose completely torn off. NTSB

The NTSB report also reveals that one of the emergency vehicles attempted to contact the tower but their radio transmission was "obscured" by a simultaneous message on that same frequency.

Partial timeline of the deadly crash

11:35:07 p.m. - Air traffic controller clears the Air Canada flight to land on runway four

11:35:28 p.m. - The firefighting vehicle leaves its fire station with six other vehicles as the Air Canada jet approaches

11:35:47 p.m. - One of the emergency vehicles attempts to contact the tower, but the message is obscured by another radio transmission

11:36:44 p.m. - The tower asks which emergency vehicle needs to cross the runway

11:36:55 p.m. - The emergency vehicles reply, and are given permission to cross. By this time the Air Canada jet was 130 feet above the ground and about a quarter of a mile away from the runway

11:37:12 p.m. - The tower instructs the emergency vehicles to stop as they are crossing the runway

11:37:17 p.m. - The Air Canada jet's landing gear touch down. The plane was traveling at 129 knots.

11:37:20 p.m. - The tower again instructs the emergency vehicle to stop as the airplane starts applying its brakes and reversing thrust

11:37:22 p.m. - The airplanes nose touches down just two seconds before the crash. The plane struck the vehicle at 104 mph.

"Stop" messages from the tower

The turret operator of one of the firefighting trucks told NTSB investigators he heard the tower's "stop, stop, stop" message but he did not know which vehicle that message was meant for.

A subsequent message from the tower to stop specified his truck, he said, and then he realized it was meant for them, and he saw the airplane's lights on the runway.

2 controllers on duty at the time of the crash

There had been questions about how many air traffic controllers were on duty at the time of the crash. The NTSB report reveals there were two of them, "consistent with the mid-shift basic watch schedule." One of the controllers had 18 yeaars of experience, and the other had 19.

The report says both controllers "were qualified and current on all control positions" at LaGuardia.

Warning system did not alert controllers in tower

A system in place known as ASDE-X, meant to alert air traffic controllers to potential runway incursions in real time, "did not generate an aural or visual alert" for the controllers in the tower.

"Without transponder-equipped vehicles, the ASDE-X system could not uniquely identify each of the seven responding vehicles or reliably determine their positions, or tracks," the NTSB report says. "As a result, the system ... did not predict a potential conflict with the landing airplane."

Read the NTSB preliminary report