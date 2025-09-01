Labor Day weather looking pleasant for holiday plans around Tri-State Area

First Alert Weather: Nice shape for Labor Day around NYC

Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, is here, and the beautiful stretch of weather continues to close out the holiday weekend around New York City.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Monday, with highs in the upper 70s and some low 80s inland.

Rip current risk for the Jersey Shore

CBS News New York

If you're headed to the beach, there is a moderate risk of rip currents for the Jersey Shore.

Otherwise, no complaints around here! Another delightful day ahead.

NYC weather this week

Tonight will be partly to mostly clear, with lows in the 50s for most and low 60s around the city.

As for Tuesday, it'll be a very similar story -- More sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Our next chance of rain holds off until Thursday night into Friday.

Until then, enjoy this beautiful weather!