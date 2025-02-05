TikTok video falsely claimed ICE raided popular New Jersey restaurant, business owner says

La Pupusa Loca owner says there was no ICE raid at N.J. restaurant

La Pupusa Loca owner says there was no ICE raid at N.J. restaurant

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. — A viral video claims there was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at a popular restaurant in New Jersey, but the owner says the whole thing was a hoax.

He said it's having a devastating impact on business.

No ICE raid at La Pupusa Loca or associated businesses, officials say

Elio Barrera, owner of La Pupusa Loca, was stunned when a viral TikTok video falsely claimed there was an ICE raid at one of La Pupusa Loca's sister restaurants, in which customers were violently rounded up.

"There was no ICE raid here or any of our other businesses that are associated with La Pupusa Loca," Barrera said.

New Jersey State Assemblyman Gabriel Rodriguez confirms there was no ICE enforcement at the restaurant.

"Now more than ever, it is our duty to stay informed with the most valid information," he said.

He says there's a lot of fear in communities with large immigrant populations, adding that it's important not to believe everything you see on social media.

"Because it affects the community, and obviously it affects business owners," he said.

"The restaurant had never been this lonely"

But the damage was done and business is suffering. Many customers have stayed away, Barrera believes out of fear.

"We felt it. We felt it. Like, the restaurant had never been this lonely," he said.

La Pupusa Loca has been operating in West New York since 1989.

"This is my second home. I've grown up here my whole entire life," Barrera said.

The Salvadoran restaurant was opened by Barrera's grandparents. It's been passed down through the generations to Barrera.

"It gets me very emotional and angry as well, what the true motive of this person was to, you know, mention a business. We're a family business," Barrera said.

He said his grandparents were immigrants and he wants everyone to feel welcome here.

"I want people to realize that we are here for them. I want them to feel like this is a safe zone," he said.