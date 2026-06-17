Brooklyn mom, boyfriend charged with murder in 3-year-old's 2025 death

A Brooklyn mother and her boyfriend are accused in the 2025 death of her toddler son.

Sunshyne Davis, 25, and Robert White, 39, have been charged with murder, manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Davis and White allegedly took the body of 3-year-old Kyng Davis to an East Flatbush hospital on March 9, 2025, then took off after speaking to medical staff and giving them Kyng's body. Police said the child had bruises all over his face and body.

White was arrested a few days later and charged with assault for allegedly slapping Kyng in February 2025 after Kyng urinated on himself, but charges related to the child's death were not immediately filed.

The medical examiner's office later determined the cause of death to be child abuse, including blunt force trauma, neglect, starvation and dehydration.

Davis was arraigned Wednesday and ordered held without bail. She is due back in court on July 31.

White was remanded following his initial arrest in March 2025, and will be arraigned at a later date.

"This innocent child allegedly suffered day after day, denied the most basic care and compassion," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. "Instead of safeguarding Kyng Davis, the defendants are accused of inflicting the very harm that led to his death. We will vigorously prosecute this case to secure justice for Kyng and ensure accountability for this devastating tragedy."