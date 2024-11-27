Kotkaniemi, Blake score in 3rd period as Hurricanes rally to beat Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jackson Blake scored 2:07 apart midway through the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Jack Drury and Seth Jarvis also scored as the Hurricanes won their ninth straight at home. Martin Necas had two assists to take over the NHL points lead and Spencer Martin made 20 saves.

The Hurricanes' latest win came two nights after they scored five goals in the third period to beat Dallas.

Jonny Brodzinski, Brett Berard and Adam Edstrom scored for the Rangers, who have lost four straight. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots.

Kotkaniemi's third goal of the season came on a wraparound to tie the score 3-3 at 9:54 of the third. Blake scored on the power play with 7:59 remaining for his seventh goal in his rookie season and third game-winning tally.

Berard, playing in his second NHL game, got his first goal as the Rangers tied the score at 2-2 at 9:13 of the second. Edstrom put New York ahead with 1:11 to go in the middle period.

Takeaways

Rangers: The Rangers went 0 for 2 on the power play, extending their streak without scoring on the man advantage to seven games. More devastating in this game was allowing more than one power-play goal for the first time this season. Brodzinski and Edstrom each got their second goals of the season.

Hurricanes: The Hurricanes have scored at least four goals in all of their nine home victories this season.

Key moment

Martin stopped all six shots he faced in the third period.

Key stat

Necas now has 37 points, marking the fastest in franchise history reach that total. His 25 assists are just four shy of his total across 77 games last season.

Up Next

Hurricanes host Florida on Friday, and Rangers visit Philadelphia.