Knifepoint robbery in Queens caught on video

NEW YORK - Video shows a violent purse snatching on a Queens street. 

It happened last Thursday. 

A 60-year-old woman was walking in the Woodhaven section when a man approached her from behind, showed a knife, and grabbed the woman's handbag. In the process, the woman was knocked to the ground and injured her elbow. 

The bag contained $100 and a cell phone. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

October 18, 2022

