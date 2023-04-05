Knicks super-fan shows CBS2 his impressive man cave of memorabilia

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- While every superhero has their secret headquarters, a Long Island man who is a super Knicks fan has his "Knicks nook."

"I love it," said Chris Shammas of Long Beach. "It's nothing I ever expected."

Shammas told CBS2 the Knicks are the greatest team in the NBA, which is why he converted a spare bedroom into the ultimate man cave. Inside, you will find item after item of memorabilia.

"I didn't even know I was collecting until it became a thing. Then all of sudden, I didn't know where to put things," said Shammas. "It's kind of just became this little museum."

From autographed basketballs, to collectors' items, he has collected hundreds of items from decades of going to games.

Shammas' passion first started in 1986, when, as a kid, his family got their season tickets. He still has those tickets and even has the chairs they used to sit in, too.

"They're Garden chairs before they even renovated the Garden and this is where we have been sitting since 1986," he said, as he pointed to the chairs.

Most of his memorabilia is in mint condition, even foam fingers from the '90s.

"It's a spot where I watch games and a fun place to surround myself when I am not at the Garden," Shammas said.

That's saying a lot, considering Shammas has already been to about 700 Knicks games and insists he's not done collecting.

But his wife does have at least one rule.

"I can't expand outside of this room. Let's just say that," Shammas said.