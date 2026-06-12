Fight in Knicks post-game chaos put teen in coma, multiple suspects wanted, NYPD says

A 17-year-old boy is out of a coma following an alleged gang assault near Madison Square Garden after Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the New York City Police Department said.

The NYPD said Friday the teen suffered a seizure from multiple individuals punching and kicking him in the head during an argument about the New York Knicks following Wednesday's game.

The fight occurred two blocks from the Garden on West 35th Street, according to investigators.

EMS responded and brought the teen, a Bronx resident, to Bellevue Hospital in critical, but stable condition. The NYPD said on Friday that he was stable and no longer in a coma.

The group of attackers fled the scene on foot and no arrests have been made, officials said.

Police released a picture of one person they were looking for in connection with the incident.

Police released a picture of a man they say is connected to a fight after the Knicks' Game 4 win. NYPD

The NYPD said it made dozens off arrests before and after the Knicks' historic 29-point comeback against Spurs due to "reckless and dangerous" fan behavior.

Police released video showing people hanging from light poles, climbing traffic lights, and blocking traffic. The department also said fans tried to flip a taxi, ignited fireworks, and damaged cars by shattering front and back windshields during the post-game chaos.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.