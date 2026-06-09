Knicks fans still confident despite Game 3 loss in NBA Finals in NYC

The Knicks' 13-game win streak may be over, but fans still believe a championship title is on the horizon.

From Madison Square Garden to neighborhood watch parties across New York City, fans stuck with the team until the final buzzer of Game 3. Most say one loss isn't enough to shake their confidence.

Isaac Hernandez said he flew from Florida to New York to watch Game 3.

"I'ma be here for Game 4, cause I'm that confident, you know," he said. "Mistakes happen, yes. Are we perfect? No. But am I 100% certain that we could win and become champions since 1973? 100%."

Fan Jayden Bryant said there's no reason to be scared, and the team will come back.

"We beat them in the regular season. We cook them to two games away, and we're home. We got the best fans, got the best crowd," he said.

People react during a watch party in Bryant Park for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Adam Gray / Getty Images

The Knicks will play again at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the city for Game 4.

Game 3 goes down in history

Tickets at the Garden became the most expensive in sports history, ranging from about $4,500 to more than $150,000.

President Donald Trump also made history as the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was also in the building.

Meanwhile, celebrity row was packed with familiar faces, including longtime fans Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet.

Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet look on during the first quarter between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3. Al Bello / Getty Images

NYC family decks out brownstone's stoop

Kristie and David Hemrik are the creators of the popular Instagram page "Stoop and the City."

They are known for extravagantly decorating their home's stoop on the Upper East Side. On Monday, they unveiled their Knicks tribute just hours before tipoff.

They have blue flower pots, pennants and basketballs to complete the design.

Stoop and the city on the Upper East Side is decked out for the Knicks as they gear up for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. CBS News New York

While David may be a Celtics fan and Kristie grew up in Dallas, they were inspired by the city's energy to decorate.

"But we've lived here for a long time, we've had four children here, we own a home here, we're raising our kids here, and our kids are Knicks fans. So, you know what, you can sway a little bit," she said.