Excitement builds as Knicks set to play Game 3 of NBA Finals in NYC

As the Knicks return home for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, fans and businesses are showing their pride in the team's epic playoff run.

Knicks fever has taken over New York City as the team is two wins away from the championship.

Bagels in orange and blue

Liberty Bagels in New York City is getting in the spirit with orange and blue bagels. CBS News New York

Orange and blue bagels are being sold at Liberty Bagels near Madison Square Garden.

"We decided to use the colors of the team, the colors of the banner that our champions are bringing into their home location," said manager Kosta Vithoulkas. "Right now we bleed blue and orange."

Just on Monday, 2,000 of the bagels were being delivered to fans.

Knicks fever goes coast-to-coast

Fans are also turning entire blocks into unofficial watch parties, rolling out projectors and setting up giant TVs.

New Yorkers watch the Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA championship in Carroll Gardens. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

The excitement doesn't stop at the city limits. In Los Angeles, a devoted group known as the "Left Coast Knicks" packs a Silver Lake bar for every game. Most are New Yorkers who've traded coasts but not their loyalty.

The crowd has grown from a few dozen diehards to hundreds of fans.

"We're that loud. You take 300, 400 people out of MSG at the height of any game, you put them in our group of Left Coast Knicks. We are that loud, if not louder," said one fan.