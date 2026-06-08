NYPD, Secret Service to discuss security as President Trump attends Game 3 of NBA Finals in NYC

Local and federal law enforcement will discuss security efforts ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs, where President Trump is expected to attend.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Special Agent Matt McCool will host a briefing at 8:30 a.m. in New York City.

CBS News New York will stream the conference live. It can be watched in the video player on this page.

The briefing comes as the NYPD made the decision not to permit a watch party outside Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

"After careful coordination and assessment, the Secret Service and the NYPD jointly determined that outdoor watch parties could not be accommodated in the immediate vicinity of Madison Square Garden due to the security requirements associated with an event of this scale and the need to maintain a secure environment for protective operations," McCool previously said in a statement.

Officials at the Garden said the decision was not about the president.

Former NYPD Deputy Commissioner Richard Esposito said fans should prepare for an unprecedented security prescence around the arena.

"This is going to be the tightest security package you've ever seen at a Knicks game. There will probably be thousands of NYPD officers, hundreds of federal agents," he said.

Ticketholders should be prepared to get there hours early.

The Knicks said fans should expect TSA-style screening and to arrive at least two hours before the 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

Commuters will also be impacted. They should expect street closures and delays as the president's motorcade moves through Midtown.