Knicks watch party returns outside MSG for NBA Finals Game 4. Here's what to know.

A Knicks watch party will be held outside Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

The watch party will be held at Plaza33 outside MSG, but attendees must have a ticket to gain access. Further details on registering have not yet been released, but will be made available on the Knicks' website.

Additional ticketed watch parties are being held at Wollman Rink in Central Park and Brooklyn Bowl.

Midtown street closures

The NYPD will have a security perimeter set up from West 29th Street to West 35th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues.

Seventh Avenue between West 29th and West 35th streets will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic starting at 4 p.m. Eighth Avenue will remain open to vehicular traffic, at the NYPD's discretion.

Anyone who needs to enter the secured area, including commuters and travelers who have a train ticket, anyone going to a business inside the area, and residents who live in the area, will have to go through screening at one of the following entry points:

West side of Sixth Avenue at West 33rd Street

West side of Sixth Avenue at West 32nd Street

West side of Eighth Avenue at West 33rd Street

Northeast corner of Eighth Avenue and West 30th Street

Screening locations open at 4:30 p.m.

Anyone trying to access Moynihan Train Hall and Penn Station should use the entrances to Moynihan Station on the west side of Eighth Avenue at 31st and 33rd streets.

The NYPD said watch party security plans are not expected to disrupt train service.

Items such as backpacks, bags, alcohol and umbrellas are not allowed inside the secure area, with the exception of travelers entering Penn Station.

Watch party security

The entrance to the watch party will be located on the west side of Sixth Avenue at West 33rd Street.

All attendees will have to go through screening.

Attendees will not be allowed to reenter the watch party zone if they leave.

Madison Square Garden released a statement slamming the security measures, saying in part, "We have been told that the NYPD will once again implement the same 'frozen zone' restrictions for Game 4, which were supposedly to thwart any threats related to the President's attendance [for Game 3]. We now know these restrictions were never about the President – it was just a convenient excuse to restrict how and when Knicks fans celebrate."

The company said the closures would also impact small businesses in the area, and urged the mayor and the NYPD to "lift these restrictions and embrace the love of the team."

Game 3 watch party violence

The heightened security comes after nearly two dozen people were taken into custody near a Knicks watch party in Bryant Park after Game 3 on Monday.

Police said the crowd got violent and destructive, and five NYPD members were injured.

Some Knicks fans also allegedly attacked Spurs fans.

In a post on X announcing the Game 4 watch party, Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote, "As we prepare to watch together, let me be clear: this is a historic, joyful moment for our city. We will not allow it to be disrupted by violence. Be safe, take care, and celebrate responsibly. Knicks in 5."