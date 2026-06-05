Anticipation builds across NYC as Knicks head into Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Even though the Knicks are playing in San Antonio Friday night, New York City is not sitting down.

New Yorkers say their throats are sore and their bodies are still recovering from partying too hard after Game 1. On Wednesday, the Knicks beat San Antonio, stunning the Spurs on their own floor. Friday, they go for a 2-0 series lead before coming home to Manhattan.

The energy is electric everywhere you go in the city as the team looks to win their 13th game in a row.

"I'm living and dying by it. I can't sleep! I'm up all night watching this stuff! This is an $84 hat. I don't know why I bought it. I'll be at your parade. I'll be crying. Go New York, Go New York, go," one fan said.

Both official watch parties, at Madison Square Garden and Central Park, are sold out.

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Rapper and Bronx native Fat Joe was on the 1 train earlier this week, passing out Knicks free merch and getting the crowd hyped up.

Roy Donk, known as the Baklava guy, has been cemented into Knicks lore for passing out free Turkish pastries outside the Garden after games because he says it "just makes sense."

Even Sesame Street character Elmo is in on the hype. Ahead of Game 1, he posted on X saying he hopes both teams have fun.

Fans flooded the replies, stunned that someone who lives on one of New York's most famous streets wouldn't pick a side.

Even the fast-food chain Wendy's account jumped in, writing "NOT NOT ELMO."