Knicks fans go ballistic at NYC watch parties during Game 1 win over Spurs in NBA Finals

Thousands of Knicks fans converged on Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night for a pair of NBA Finals watch parties.

Inside and outside the World's Most Famous Arena, they looked on as their favorite team battled back in the second half for a 105-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1.

"We're gonna win! That's it. We're gonna win! I don't got no [other feeling] in my heart. This is my city. We're gonna win," one fan at the outside watch party said.

"I've been waiting for this moment my entire life. I was 4 years old in 1999 for the last finals, so for me, this is the first time for me," Markell Carter said.

"To be here, to finally have the city together, all ages, races, backgrounds, everybody come together to root for the city, you can't ask for it. There's nothing else like the championship in New York City," Wilfredo Rivera added.

Electric atmosphere at SummerStage

Over in Central Park, roughly 2,000 Knicks fans spanning multiple generations, boroughs and neighborhoods were watching Game 1 at SummerStage.

The common thread was hometown pride.

One trio of friends were mere newborns when the Knicks last appeared in the finals in 1999.

"We saw what? About 10 playoff wins in our lifetime? And the last couple of years have been incredible, but I cried when we won the conference. It was one of the best moments ever," Quinn Tassin said.

"It has been incredible to watch all these guys, to see them get the recognition they deserve," Natasha Marder said.

"I think we're gonna win in five"

Dan Mahmoud knows all about the heartache of 1999, when the Knicks lost in five games to the Spurs. He shared this full-circle moment with his 20-year-old nephew.

"I just can't wait for this moment to be over and for the Knicks to win this championship. It means a lot," Mahmoud said.

"I think we are gonna win in five," his nephew said.

It's unclear if fans will be back watching Game 2 at SummerStage, as city approval for outdoor watch parties happen only on a game-by-game basis.