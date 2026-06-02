How to watch the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs

The 2026 NBA Finals matchup is set as the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs in a seven-game series to crown the league's new champion.

New York and star point guard Jalen Brunson are facing off against San Antonio and 7-foot-4-inch phenom Victor Wembanyama in a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals.

The Knicks, in the finals for the first time since '99, are looking for their first NBA title since 1973 after sweeping Cleveland in the Eastern Conference finals. New York is also on an 11-game winning streak, during which they are outscoring opponents by a whopping 262 points.

The Spurs, who last won the finals in 2014 and are back for the first time since, took down defending-champion Oklahoma City in a thrilling seven-game Western Conference finals.

There are also a number of officially sanctioned watch parties, including at Madison Square Garden, SummerStage and a variety of bars.

Here's how to watch every game of the series between the Knicks and Spurs.

When is Game 1 of the NBA Finals?

The Spurs host the Knicks in Game 1 on Wednesday, June 3.

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX

When is Game 2 of the NBA Finals?

The Spurs host the Knicks in Game 2 on Friday, June 5.

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX

When is Game 3 of the NBA Finals?

The Knicks host the Spurs in Game 3 on Monday, June 8.

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

When is Game 4 of the NBA Finals?

The Knicks host the Spurs in Game 4 on Wednesday, June 10.

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

When is Game 5 of the NBA Finals?

If necessary, the Spurs host the Knicks in Game 5 on Saturday, June 13.

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX

When is Game 6 of the 2026 NBA Finals?

If necessary, the Knicks host the Spurs in Game 6 on Tuesday, June 16.

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

When is Game 7 of the NBA Finals?

If necessary, the Spurs host the Knicks in Game 7 on Friday, June 19.

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX

Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals full series schedule

Here are the dates and times for entire series between the Knicks and Spurs: