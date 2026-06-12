Knicks fan says Reddit user duped him into buying fake tickets to NBA Finals watch party: "Guy's trying to play me."

New York Knicks fans are being warned to watch out for schemers trying to sell fake tickets to NBA Finals watch parties.

According to several Reddit posts, fans allege they were duped by the same online user claiming to have tickets to a sold-out Knicks-Spurs watch party at Madison Square Garden.

$80 for tickets and a suspicious text

Pierre Ovalles, a die-hard Knicks fan from Staten Island, said he was thrilled when he thought he landed four tickets to the Garden's sold-out watch party for Game 2 between New York and San Antonio.

"I'm 50% Dominican, 50% Knicks fan, 100% all love," he said.

Ovalles said the offer came from Reddit user Electrical-Shower-89, who convinced him to send $80 via Zelle for the tickets.

Instead of receiving any tickets, Ovalles said he got a suspicious text supposedly from Zelle saying the payment "will be Refunded and will be available in your balance Monday 8 [sic], 2026."

CBS News New York

"That's when I realized, you know, this guy's trying to play me as a fool," Ovalles said.

Ovalles isn't the only fan claiming to have been ripped off by Electrical-Shower-89. Posts from other Knicks fans say the user tried tricking them as well.

Report fake tickets to 311

As the NBA Finals overlap the World Cup, and fans look for watch parties for both events, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection says everyone should be careful when it comes to tickets, lodging, transportation and more.

"Don't get in a car, don't agree to a transaction until you know the price up front. If people are trying to rush you, if people are trying to sell you really hard, slow down," said Commissioner Sam Levine.

If you do get ripped off, you can report it to 311 and the city will investigate, Levine said.

"Go to a licensed ticket seller. If you can pay by credit card, pay by credit card," he said.

Knicks fans packed Madison Square Garden for a watch party during Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Angelina Katsanis / Getty Images

Levine said Venmo and Zelle transactions can be more difficult to recover.

Ovalles said he was able to get his money back by quickly reporting the phony Zelle text to his bank, which investigated and refunded him the $80.

"I understand there's the enthusiasm, but you know, just think things through. Don't make the same mistake I did," Ovalles said.

The Reddit account Electrical-Shower-89 was still active after Ovalles shared his story. CBS News New York called the number linked to the supposed Zelle text and left a voicemail, but it has not been returned.

Reddit did not respond to a request for comment.

Will there be another Knicks watch party at MSG?

Madison Square Garden has not announced plans for an indoor watch party Saturday for Game 5 when the Knicks play the Spurs in San Antonio.

MSG is scheduled to host a concert Saturday and the venue has not said whether it will host an official watch party somewhere else.

If you attend a watch party at a private venue, be careful if they're asking for money and know what you're paying for up front.