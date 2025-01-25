Knicks get four 20-point scorers, another triple-double from Hart in victory over Kings

NEW YORK — OG Anunoby scored 33 points, Josh Hart added 20 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists in his sixth triple-double of the season and the New York Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings 143-120 on Saturday night.

Mikal Bridges had 27 points and Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who fell two points short of their season high. Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Malik Monk led Sacramento with 31 points, while Domantas Sabonis finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

DeMar DeRozan scored 18 points, De'Aaron Fox had 14 and Keegan Murray added 12 for the Kings.

The Knicks took a 63-44 lead on Anunoby's 3-pointer with 5:29 left in the second quarter. The Kings answered with a 23-6 run to pull within 69-67 on Sabonis' short bucket with 21 seconds remaining. New York ahead 72-67 at halftime.

The Knicks increased the lead to 111-100 after the third quarter and led by 24 points in the fourth.

Takeaways

Kings: No one on Sacramento's roster has played in all of their 45 games this season. Keon Ellis is the only King to play in 44. The Kings haven't beaten the Knicks at Madison Square Garden since November 3, 2019.

Knicks: Bridges and Anunoby are the only Knicks to have played in all 46 games. Brunson and Towns played their first games since being named All-Star starters, the first Knick pair to have that honor since Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe in 1975.

Key moment

The game was delayed early in the fourth quarter to determine if the basket the Kings were shooting at was at the correct height.

Key stat

The Knicks shot 50% (9 of 18) from 3-point range in the first half to the Kings' 35.3% (6 of 17).

Up next

The Knicks host Memphis on Monday and the Kings head to Brooklyn on Monday.