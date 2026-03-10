Long Island mom in wrong-way crash that killed her son found not competent to stand trial

A Long Island mother accused of driving while impaired in a 2024 wrong-way crash that killed her son 9-year-old son on the Southern State Parkway has been found not competent to stand trial, the Suffolk County DA's office confirmed Tuesday.

Kerri Bedrick, of Centerport, faced murder charges after allegedly driving 100 mph the wrong way on the Southern State Parkway with her son Eli Henrys in the back seat.

A Suffolk County Sheriff's Office patrol car attempted to pull Bedrick over, but she allegedly sped up, and ultimately crashed into three other vehicles. According to court documents, when she was asked where she was going, she told officers "I honestly don't know." Prosecutors claimed she was found with various pills including methamphetamine. Her license was expired at the time of the crash, and had been suspended 56 times, prosecutors said.

Bedrick's attorney said she suffered froma host of medical issues and had been taking prescription medication.

She faced up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.