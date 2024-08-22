Mother kills son in DUI crash on Southern State Parkway, Suffolk County Sheriff's Office says

ISLIP, N.Y. -- A woman allegedly driving under the influence the wrong way on the Southern State Parkway crashed and killed her 9-year-old son, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash early Thursday morning shut down the eastbound lanes in the area of Exit 42 in Islip. Traffic was being diverted off the highway as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Four cars were involved in the crash and all suffered extensive damage, said New York State Police Major Stephen J. Udice. The engine of the vehicle going the wrong way was thrown into the woods "some distance from the collision point," he said.

Chopper 2 flies over the scene of a deadly crash on Long Island. Police said a woman driving the wrong way on the Southern State Parkway crashed and killed 9-year-old son on Aug. 22, 2024. Chopper 2

The child was sitting in the backseat of the car. First responders performed CPR on him en route to the hospital before he was pronounced dead.

"The state troopers did their best to save the boy's life and this was a traumatic experience for all involved," Udice said.

According to Udice, a Suffolk County Sheriff's Office patrol officer spotted the wrong-way driver "well prior to that collision" and tried to pull her over, but she did not stop and sped up.

The woman was being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She has not yet been charged.

"Yes, she was given some field sobriety tests. I'm not going to get into the results of those yet. What I can tell you is that she has not been charged, but that doesn't mean that she won't be charged," Udice said.

Three other drivers were hospitalized with injuries that also appeared to be non-life-threatening, police said. There were no passengers in their cars.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.