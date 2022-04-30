Watch CBS News

Funeral held for 16-year-old Kayla Green, teen who was stabbed to death in Mount Vernon

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- A funeral service was held Saturday for a teenager who was stabbed to death in Mount Vernon.

The service for 16-year-old Kayla Green was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church.

The cheerleader was stabbed on April 8 after a parade celebrating the basketball team's state championship.

Police say a 15-year-old girl stabbed her in the neck and side.

During the eulogy, Rev. Al Sharpton remembered Kayla, who dreamed of becoming a doctor.

"I cannot make this situation good for the family. They are going to hurt a long time, but what we can do in Kayla's name is put a mirror in front of our face and say, 'What are we doing to stop this?'" he said.

The suspect in the stabbing is under arrest. The Green family says the suspect had a history of bullying Kayla.

