15-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing in Mount Vernon

NEW YORK -- A 15-year-old has been arrested for stabbings that killed one teen and injured another in Mount Vernon.

Police say the violence broke out just before 4 p.m. on Friday near Gramatan and East Prospect avenues. A 16-year-old girl died on the way to the hospital and the second victim, a 15-year-old girl, is expected to recover.

Prosecutors have charged the teen suspect with manslaughter, attempted assault, and assault. Their identity are is being withheld because the suspect is a minor.

Statement regarding today's senseless and inexcusable stabbing of a 16 year old Mt. Vernon young lady. Prayers and condolences for the families, friends and community. Posted by Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard on Friday, April 8, 2022

In a statement on Facebook, Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard called on the community to come together during this painful time.

"This was a senseless and inexcusable act of violence. There is no other way to say this. Mount Vernon, our young people, are hurting," Patterson-Howard said.

The suspect is being held in custody for a youth court appearance on Monday.