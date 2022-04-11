Judge orders teen accused of stabbing 16-year-old Kayla Green to death in Mount Vernon to remain in custody

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- A Westchester County judge on Monday ordered the 15-year-old girl suspected in the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon to remain in custody.

Members of the community gathered at city hall to mourn and heal. A rally in Green's memory was scheduled just hours after her family attended the suspect's arraignment, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported.

Lavern Gordon got a hug after a difficult afternoon in court. She faced the girl accused of killing her daughter.

"Kayla was a beautiful big sister and a special young woman with dreams and ambitions of becoming a doctor one day. She was a cheerleader, a captain, an inspiration," said Shannae Haywood, a spokesperson for the family.

CBS2 was the only news team outside court as the family shared their anger and pain.

The deadly stabbing happened Friday, minutes after Green participated in a celebration of Mount Vernon's state champion basketball team. As she left, a dispute unfolded a block away.

Prosecutors said the 15-year-old suspect came armed with a knife that she had shown off earlier on social media. There was a dispute as Kayla sat in a vehicle.

A Mount Vernon cop tried to intervene as the suspect allegedly stabbed Green in the back and side.

"We want to thank the police officer that risked his life to stop a mob of misguided, violent teens. We thank him and his partner for recognizing that Kayla needed life-saving treatment and their efforts to save her have not gone unnoticed," Haywood said.

Rumors about alleged motives spread on social media. The suspect's lawyer spoke exclusively with CBS2 after court.

"Everyone is jumping to conclusions. The things that are being said have nothing to do with what happened here," defense attorney Pamela Hayes said.

Monday afternoon, upset residents gathered for an anti-violence event at the local Boys & Girls Club.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard told Aiello the senseless death of a promising young girl is an opportunity for parents to reengage with their own children.

"Who are their friends, who are they speaking to on social media? What pages do they have, what platforms are they communicating on?" Patterson-Howard said. "You have to get in your kid's business."

Hayes called it a tragic incident and hinted the suspect was acting in self-defense. Prosecutors strongly rejected that, saying the suspect showed a senseless and violent nature.

The Green family said the suspect had a history of bullying Kayla.