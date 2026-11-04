Brooklyn community rocked by deadly stabbing on Shore Parkway greenway

A vigil is set to be held Wednesday for Katie Suarez, 28, who police say was fatally stabbed while jogging on the Shore Parkway greenway on Friday.

Her family took her off life support on Monday.

The path where Suarez was running is treasured by multiple communities in southern Brooklyn. Residents say their sense of safety has been rocked, especially since there have been no arrests.

Those who organized the vigil want the New York City Police Department to raise the reward for information on the attack from $10,000 to $50,000, and increase the number of detectives on the case.

Dozens of investigators were seen back at the Shore Parkway greenway on Wednesday, and Crime Scene Unit detectives did appear to be collecting evidence.

The NYPD did not get back to CBS News New York on if it would raise the reward.

City Councilmember Susan Zhuang sent a letter to Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Wednesday, asking for the city to deploy mobile police light towers along the path immediately. Zhuang also asked for increased police patrols and more cameras along the greenway.

The mayor's office sent CBS News New York the following statement: "These attacks on women across our city are horrific. Our hearts are with Katie Suarez, her loved ones, and all survivors and communities affected by violence. Every New Yorker deserves to be safe in any place in our city at any time of day. While we do not know the motive behind this attack, the Mamdani administration is committed to accountability and ensuring survivors and their loved ones have access to the care and support they deserve. We will work with the NYPD, elected officials, clergy, service providers, and community partners to strengthen communication, support prevention efforts, and address gaps in services. We urge anyone with information to contact police."

The Rev. Erick Salgado, with Iglesias de Evangelizacion Misionera Jóvenes Cristianos, organized Wednesday's vigil. Salgado said he was a customer at the TD Bank where Suarez worked for the last five years, and interacted with her there.

"She was very decent. She would treat you with kindness," he said. "We feel like we were not getting the attention or this crime was not getting the attention that the Latino community deserves ... We want the mayor to pay more attention to this community."

Suarez's family was invited to the vigil, along with the state Attorney General Letitia James, but it's not clear if they will show up.