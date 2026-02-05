N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, N.Y. AG Letitia James

New York City Gov. Kathy Hochul picked up two key endorsements in her reelection bid Thursday.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Attorney General Letitia James both announced their support of her reelection bid. The endorsements come a day after Hochul revealed her choice for lieutenant governor, former City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

What Mamdani said in his endorsement

Mamdani made his endorsement in an op-ed in The Nation.

Mamdani said he and Hochul worked together to launch the start of a universal child care program.

"We delivered this historic win together. Together, we have fought to protect New Yorkers from ICE. Together, we have defended our party, our democracy, and the ability of working New Yorkers to raise a family in the city they love. And together, we have forged a new era in the relationship between Albany and City Hall after too many years defined by pettiness instead of productivity. At a moment of crisis, we chose a different path. We respected one another's perspectives and committed to the idea that government should, and must, work — even when it's hard," Mamdani wrote.

Mamdani added that they continue to have disagreements, particularly on taxing the wealthiest New Yorkers.

"We must be able to disagree honestly while still delivering for the people we serve. Over the past 6 months, Governor Hochul and I have done exactly that," Mamdani wrote. "The temptation is to allow difference to turn into distrust. But over the course of our relationship, I have come to trust Governor Hochul as someone willing to engage in an honest dialogue that leads to results. As we face threats from Washington, she has defended our social safety net and protected funding for critical infrastructure projects."

Mamdani wrote that the Democratic party has a big enough tent to allow for differences of opinion while also putting in work for change.

"I've seen a model of what that can look like in my collaboration with Governor Hochul: a relationship built on candor, a shared commitment to government that is equal parts competent and trustworthy, and results that working people can feel in their day-to-day lives," the mayor wrote. "New Yorkers deserve leaders who believe in transformation. Leaders who understand that hope is inspired by a vision, and sustained by change. Governor Kathy Hochul has earned my endorsement because she has chosen to govern in that spirit. And in this moment, that choice matters."

What Letitia James said in her endorsement

"I am honored to endorse Governor Kathy Hochul and former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams in this race. They're both dedicated public servants, and thanks to them, our state is safer and costs are coming down for working people," James said in a statement. "I'm excited to work with them to defend New York from our reckless federal government as we protect critical funding and New Yorkers' rights every single day."

Hochul reacts to endorsements

"From day one, my focus has been on delivering for New York families, making our state a place where kids can grow up safe and where families have every opportunity to thrive. Mayor Mamdani understands that we need to build a New York that everyone can afford – I'm grateful for his partnership in finally bringing universal child care to New York, and I know that he'll stand strong alongside me as we fight against Donald Trump's attacks on this state," Hochul said of Mamdani's endorsement.

Hochul and Adams released a joint statement on James' endorsement.

"Attorney General James is a champion for New York families – someone who knows firsthand what it means to win the toughest fights. As New York comes under attack from Washington, we need to do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable communities and uphold the rule of law. Attorney General James is focused on that very mission: making New York safer, fairer, and more affordable for working families, and we look forward to working together to stand up for New Yorkers in every corner of our state," they wrote.