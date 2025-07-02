New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's press secretary suspended over sexual harassment allegations, sources say

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has suspended her top aide amid sexual harassment allegations, CBS News New York has learned.

Press Secretary Avi Small is accused of inappropriately touching another male staffer during a staff retreat in Albany on June 16, sources tell CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer.

Sources tell Kramer an internal investigation by Hochul's office and an external investigation by a law firm are both underway.

A communications director for the governor's office sent CBS News New York the following statement:

"Governor Hochul has zero tolerance for misconduct by any New York State employee, and has instituted the strongest workplace protections and training policies in State history. While we cannot comment on an open investigation, as soon as a complaint was brought to the Chamber the employee in question was placed on leave."

According to sources, Small was placed on leave last week.