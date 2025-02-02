Miller gets go-ahead goal, Quick gets 400th win as Rangers beat Golden Knights

NEW YORK — Defenseman K'Andre Miller scored the go-ahead goal and Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots to get his 400th career win as the New York Rangers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Sunday night.

Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and two assists, Alexis Lafreniere also scored and J.T. Miller had two assists in his first home game since returning to the Rangers in a trade with Vancouver. New York snapped a three-game losing streak.

Quick had 13 saves in the first period, 14 in the second and seven in the third become the first U.S.-born goalie to reach the 400-win mark.

Jack Eichel scored two goals for Vegas, which lost its third straight. Adin Hill had 24 saves.

Zibanejad — playing his 900th NHL game — tied the score 2-2 on the power play at 5:04 of the third with his 10th goal.

K'Andre Miller whipped the puck past Hill with 8:27 left to give New York its first lead, and Panarin added a power-play goal with 1:41 to cap New York's three-goal period and seal the win.

Eichlel opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 19 seconds remaining in the first period.

Lafreniere tied it at 1:18 of the second with his 14th goal, but Eichel put the Golden Knights back ahead with his 18th at 9:16.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York improved to 13-11-2 at home after going 30-11-0 last season at Madison Square Garden.

Golden Knights: Vegas fell to 12-10-3 on the road.

Key moment

Zibanejad's tying goal early in the third was his just his second goal since Jan. 4.

Key stats

Quick became the 15th goaltender in NHL history to reach 400 wins. Three of the other 14 played for the Rangers: Henrik Lundqvist, Terry Sawchuk, and Jacques Plante.

Up Next

Golden Knights visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and Rangers host Boston on Wednesday.