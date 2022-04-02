East Flatbush community calls for end to gun violence at vigil for 12-year-old Kade Lewin

Community calls for end to gun violence after death of 12-year-old Kade Lewin

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn community, united in grief, is coming together to call for an end to gun violence after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was shot and killed while sitting in a car. The community held a rally and vigil on Friday night to honor the boy.

Candles and balloons were left behind after dozens took to the streets to implore city leaders to take action, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Saturday.

Lewin's mother could barely stand. Her grief-stricken loved ones guided her to a chair as advocates called for an to the violence that took her young son's life.

Lewin was eating inside a car with his 20-year-old cousin and 8-year-old niece Thursday when, according to police, people from two cars started exchanging gunfire by East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard.

"I came out and I see the little kid in the car. It was really heartbreaking for me," said Ann Charles, who heard the shots.

Lewin's cousin was shot multiple times and is expected to recover.

Elected officials at the candlelight vigil called on state and local governments to do more to remove illegal guns.

"There are people in this area selling guns on the corner in their cars," New York City Council Member Farah Louis said.

"You want to lecture our community about public safety? Put the damn money in the community," State Sen. Zellnor Myrie said.

The NYPD spent Friday afternoon handing out fliers, hoping someone who knows something will speak out.

"It's just too much to bear. I have children and I'm so scared," said Christine Charles, an East Flatbush resident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.