2 black sedans wanted in connection to deadly shooting of 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police continue to search for two black sedans that may have been involved in the shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

According to police, the child was sitting in a parked car on East 56th Street near Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush when he was hit by a stray bullet Thursday night.

The street remained blocked by police Friday afternoon, CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported.

A 20-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl were also in the car. Police said they were eating when gunfire erupted from two other cars.

A bullet hit the boy who was in the passenger seat. He died at the scene. The woman who was sitting in the driver's seat was hit multiple times, police said, but she is expected to survive. The girl in the back seat was not hit.

It was not immediately clear how the woman and children are related, but police said they are family.

Charlotte Jan, who lives nearby, said police had swarmed the area by the time she got outside to see what was happening.

"I was panicked because, I never heard anything like that in the area," Jan told CBS2.

Mayor Eric Adams addressed gun violence during a news conference at the scene.

"A 12-year-old, we lost, sitting here in that car eating. The question I continue to ask, what about the innocent people?" Adams said. "As long as we have guns and a revolving door system, we're going to continue to come to crime scenes like this. It's time for it to stop."

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted about the shooting.

"12 years old. A life cut short, a family grieving, and an entire community traumatized. We must do more to get illegal guns off our streets and to stop violence before it stops," Hochul wrote.

A friend of the young boy's family was in disbelief Friday morning.

"The mom, I know she's a hairdresser. I introduced my wife to her, so she's been doing my wife's hair," he said.

He described the boy as a quiet kid. The news hit him hard.

"I wasn't expecting it was the small one. A 12-year-old? I don't know," he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.