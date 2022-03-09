Watch CBS News

Jury selection begins in Lawrence Ray trial, accused of preying on daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Trial begins for man accused of preying on daughter's classmates 00:29

NEW YORK - Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday in the Manhattan trial of a man accused of preying on his daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College. 

Lawrence Ray is accused of physically and psychologically threatening college students, extortion, and forcing a young woman into prostitution

Prosecutors say Ray moved into his daughter's on-campus residence in 2010, where allegedly groomed his victims. 

Ray denied the charges, which include racketeering, sex trafficking, and conspiracy. 

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 9, 2022 / 9:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.