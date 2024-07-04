Public pool closures on 4th of July frustrate Bronx residents

NEW YORK - Some residents and families in the Bronx were forced to change their 4th of July plans when they found out two New York City pools were closed.

Residents said they were frustrated by the closures of the Crotona Park pool and Van Cortlandt pool during the hot holiday.

At the Crotona Park pool, people carrying towels and pool bags hoping to hit the water were greeted by a locked gate. That led to a lot of confusion.

"We wanted to come to our local pool and cool off"

"Well, we wanted to come to our local pool and cool off today, but we just found out from you that it's closed, so I guess we'll be heading home," Bronx resident Nicholas Roman said.

Many families had to rethink their plans for the day. One man name Robert traveled by bus for 30 minutes with his daughter and two goddaughters just to come to the pool.

"We were just coming to the pool to have a good time today. It's hot. But I guess the plan has changed," he said.

Some decided to head to Orchard Beach or another pool. Others went to a nearby park with a sprinkler.

"We're the lucky ones. I'm talking about the other people who probably traveled to other places. That's awful," Bronx resident Christian Lirenzo said.

"We've just got to catch the bus from here to get to Fordham Road to catch that bus," Robert said. "Then it takes us awhile to get there."

"Pretty sure the one in Claremont Park is open, but we have a kid. We're not going to make them walk that far," Bronx resident Christian Lirenzo said.

"Obviously they should be better prepared for this. It's 4th of July. You know, it's a shame it is closed, because I know a lot of kids are probably looking to go to the pool today," Roman said.

The closures come as New York City contends with another issue that's impacting public pools and beaches citywide - a shortage of lifeguards.