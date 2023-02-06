Suspect Juan Velez arrested for vandalizing Queens church also broke window at St. Patrick's Cathedral, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- A man arrested for vandalizing a church in Queens also broke a window at Timothy Cardinal Dolan's residence at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, the NYPD said Monday.

Police said Juan Velez was caught on video last week throwing a rock at the glass front door of Grace Lutheran Church on Union Turnpike. He was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime.

Investigators said Velez threw a wrench at a window panel at the Cardinal's residence in Manhattan in Nov. 2022. There were no injuries.

Velez may be responsible for at least one other incident, police said.