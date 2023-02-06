Watch CBS News
Suspect Juan Velez arrested for vandalizing Queens church also broke window at St. Patrick's Cathedral, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Queens church vandalism suspect arrested
Queens church vandalism suspect arrested 00:29

NEW YORK -- A man arrested for vandalizing a church in Queens also broke a window at Timothy Cardinal Dolan's residence at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, the NYPD said Monday. 

Police said Juan Velez was caught on video last week throwing a rock at the glass front door of Grace Lutheran Church on Union Turnpike. He was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime. 

Investigators said Velez threw a wrench at a window panel at the Cardinal's residence in Manhattan in Nov. 2022. There were no injuries. 

Velez may be responsible for at least one other incident, police said. 

First published on February 6, 2023 / 1:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

