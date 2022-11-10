Watch CBS News
Juan Velez arrested in church vandalism spree in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in connection with a vandalism spree targeting churches in Manhattan.

Police say the suspect threw a wrench at Timothy Cardinal Dolan's residence at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in October. It shattered the window of a panel door.

No one was hurt.

Investigators say he also caused damage at two other churches.

Police announced Wednesday that 28-year-old Juan Velez has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief and criminal mischief as a hate crime.

