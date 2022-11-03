NYPD: Man accused of vandalizing Cardinal Dolan's midtown residence wanted in incidents at 2 other churches

NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has identified a man wanted for vandalism at the Manhattan home of the Archbishop of New York.

Police say they're looking for 28-year-old Juan Velez.

Investigators say on Friday afternoon, Velez threw a wrench through the front door of Timothy Cardinal Dolan's residence behind St. Patrick's Cathedral before running off.

Dolan was not home and no one was injured.

Velez is also wanted for alleged vandalism at two other churches in Manhattan.

Police say Friday morning, Velez ripped a flag outside All Saints Episcopal Church on East 60th Street near Second Avenue and damaged the church's front doors.

Friday night, Velez allegedly threw an unknown object at the Archdiocese of New York on First Avenue near East 55th Street, damaging a glass door.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.