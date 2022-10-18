Incumbent Democrat Josh Gottheimer stays center while facing Republican Frank Pallotta in New Jersey's 5th Congressional District

TEANECK, N.J. -- In New Jersey's fifth Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Josh Gottheimer faces Republican Frank Pallotta.

CBS2's Christine Sloan reports Gottheimer is staying in the center in a district that could go either way.

Gottheimer on Tuesday announced money he got for Teaneck firefighters to buy equipment. The Democrat then pledged his support for law enforcement.

"We must fund, not defund law enforcement," he said.

Gottheimer calls himself the most bipartisan Democrat in Congress, saying he recently stood up against the president on the student loan forgiveness program.

"I disagree with the president on that. Other things I agree with. I'll tell you right now, it's critically important as we support law enforcement. I continue to fight to get our taxes down," he said.

Gottheimer's Republican challenger is Frank Pallotta, who worked at Goldman Sachs and led an organization helping veterans and seniors.

Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election details and deadlines

"Josh likes to tell everyone he's in the center. He's not. When you vote 100 percent with Joe Biden and 97 percent with Nancy Pelosi," Pallotta said.

Gottheimer also voted with Trump on many issues and has more money in his political chest than Pallotta.

A political ad from the Gottheimer campaign claims, "On abortion, Pallotta's so extreme, he calls it manslaughter."

"I believe a decision should be between a woman, her doctor and her faith, and he believes there should be no exceptions, even in case of rape and incest," Gottheimer said.

"I am a pro-life candidate with the exceptions, and I've heard Josh say that I have no exceptions. Exceptions are life of the mother rape and incest," Pallotta said.

Pallotta says he's betting on the undecided voters -- roughly 37% in the district.

"Every morning when people wake up, what's going with the economy, what's going on with gas, what's going on with inflation and other prices," he said.

"I think Gottheimer is in a very strong position. He's got a lot good, strong fundraisers behind him. His opponent does not. Gottheimer has the advantage of incumbent name recognition. Of course, his opponent does not," said Peter Woolley, of Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Even so midterm elections, tend to be unpredictable, which is why Gottheimer isn't taking anything for granted.