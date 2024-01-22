New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer urges Congress to vote against funding for crisis pregnancy centers

WESTWOOD, N.J. -- New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer is urging his colleagues to vote against funding for crisis pregnancy centers over concern about information women are getting from them.

Gottheimer, standing in front of what he described as a crisis pregnancy center in Westwood on Monday, said they pose as health clinics and intentionally deceive pregnant women facing a tough choice.

"Women go to these so-called clinics thinking they'll get real medical advice, but instead they are greeted or referred to by people with no medical background and whose goal is to push their own ideological agenda to stop a woman's right to choose, even if there is an urgent medical crisis," said Gottheimer.

The congressman said legislation in Washington would allow states to redirect federal taxpayer money through grants to crisis pregnancy centers.

"Federal dollars should not be supporting that," he said.

"Crisis pregnancy centers, like the one behind us here in Westwood, threaten women's lives, autonomy and freedom by using deception and lies," said New Jersey Assembly Member Lisa Swain.

Volunteers at New Hope dispute the way Gottheimer described their nonprofit organization.

"Our mission statement is to help first-time pregnant women," said New Hope volunteer Jane Marshall.

Volunteers who run the center said New Hope provides mothers with donated clothing, car seats and anything else they need, even though brochures inside push an anti-abortion message.

"We have no medical staff. We do not advise anything medical. We're here for practical needs," said Marshall.

"As far as I know they're just helping people. I don't think that they try to convince anybody of anything other than to take care of their babies," said Roy Williams of New Milford, who donated baby clothes.

Gottheimer said he's determined to shut down crisis pregnancy centers and that his Stop Anti-Abortion Disinformation Act legislation would penalize the centers for false advertising.