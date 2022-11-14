Jonathan Frias arrested, charged with assault in pipe attack on subway custodian
NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a man accused of hitting a subway custodian in the face with a pipe has been arrested.
Jonathan Frias, 28, was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection to the Nov. 4 attack.
Police say a custodian subcontracted by the MTA was cleaning an E train platform at the Chambers Street station around 6:45 a.m. when Frias allegedly approached her and, unprovoked, hit her in the face with a metal pipe.
Other MTA workers tried to chase him down, but he reportedly got away on a southbound 2 train.
Police said the 46-year-old victim suffered swelling and bruising to her head. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.
Frias has been charged with assault.
