Jonathan Frias arrested, charged with assault in pipe attack on subway custodian

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a man accused of hitting a subway custodian in the face with a pipe has been arrested.

Jonathan Frias, 28, was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection to the Nov. 4 attack.

Police say a custodian subcontracted by the MTA was cleaning an E train platform at the Chambers Street station around 6:45 a.m. when Frias allegedly approached her and, unprovoked, hit her in the face with a metal pipe.

Other MTA workers tried to chase him down, but he reportedly got away on a southbound 2 train.

Police said the 46-year-old victim suffered swelling and bruising to her head. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Frias has been charged with assault.