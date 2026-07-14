Driver involved in shooting death of NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller faces sentencing

The driver involved in the deadly 2024 shooting of NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller will be sentenced Tuesday in Queens.

Prosecutors said Lindy Jones was behind the wheel in March 2024 when his passenger, Guy Rivera, shot and killed Diller during a traffic stop in Far Rockaway.

When officers approached the vehicle, Jones ignored orders to unlock the doors, and Rivera opened fire.

While Jones wasn't the shooter, a search of his car uncovered a loaded, defaced nine millimeter handgun inside the glove compartment.

Diller, 31, was a police officer at the time of the shooting. He was posthumously promoted to detective.

Driver pleads guilty to weapons charge

Jones accepted a plea deal in June and was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The Queens District Attorney said this ensures he is held accountable, while sparing Diller's widow and family the agony of sitting through another trial

The defense asked the judge to consider a lighter three-year sentence, but he declined.

A judge is expected to sentence Jones to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. His sentencing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Shooter sentenced to life in prison

Rivera was convicted of several charges in April, including aggravated manslaughter. He was acquitted of the most serious charge, first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 115 years to life in prison.

Rivera was also found guilty of attempted murder for trying to shoot NYPD Sgt. Sasha Rosen, who was with Diller at the time.

Lindy's sentencing marks the final legal chapter in a case that devastated the city and the NYPD.