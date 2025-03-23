Jonas Brothers treat super-fans to pop-up show at American Dream mall

The Jonas Brothers announced their summer tour on Sunday and held a free fan experience at the American Dream mall.

The New Jersey natives are celebrating 20 years together as a band and their tour kicks off this summer with a show at MetLife stadium, right near the mall.

Jonas Brothers music continues to resonate decades later

The band of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick had some fun just seconds before taking the stage at a pop-up show for super-fans at JonasCon.

The mall was transformed into Jonas Brothers world -- with a chance to sign the band's first tour bus, enjoy interactive selfie spots, and even do trivia and karaoke, themed after the brothers, who are New Jersey natives, growing up in Wyckoff before moving to Little Falls, which is just a short drive from the American Dream.

Longtime friends Mary Olivier and Jamoul Jean-Paul from Piscataway dressed up as their favorite brothers, and sang their favorite tunes as they were surrounded by thousands who did the same.

"It's amazing how far we've come and how I've never frayed that loyalty," Olivier said.

"For me, it really shows that they appreciate where they're from and they're showing us love, so I love that," Jean-Paul said.

Fans came from all over to see their favorite band

Some fans who waited in line for hours to get a good spot at one of the band's many pop-up shows came from as far away as Chile. Patricia Silva of Santiago said it was well worth the 11-hour plane trip.

"Every time I feel sad I put on their music and I think I will be okay, it will be okay," Silva said.

And to celebrate 20 years of the Jonas Brothers, Mrs. Fields even made a special cookie there that says Jonas Brothers on it. Briana Sutters of Maryland enjoyed them, saying, "I got doughnuts earlier and I think I want to keep 'em forever."