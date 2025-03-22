Jonas Brothers stop by NYC pizza shop while celebrating band's 20th anniversary

The Jonas Brothers stopped by a New York City pizza shop Saturday as part of their 20th anniversary celebration this weekend.

The Joe's Pizza location in Greenwich Village was transformed into "Jonas Pizza." They offered exclusive merchandise, such as "Jonas Pizza" t-shirts, hats and pizza boxes.

A large crowd of fans gathered outside the shop, with many waiting hours to get a glimpse of Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas.

"They came to say a quick hello to all of us who have been waiting for, like, six hours for pizza and for merch," one fan said.

The famous brothers stopped to take pictures and sign autographs before hopping in a vehicle and taking off.

JonasCon 2025 is Sunday at the American Dream Mall

The New Jersey natives are celebrating 20 years as a band with events across the Tri-State Area.

Friday, the brothers helped light the Empire State Building to kick off the weekend.

(L-R) The Jonas brothers Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas, light the Empire State Building in blue and red during iHeartMedia New York's Z100 celebration of the 20th anniversary of their band in New York on March 21, 2025. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The celebration is all leading up to a special event called JonasCon, being held Sunday at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing throughout the day, along with special guests.

There will also be Jonas Brothers-themed activities – such as "Camp Rock Karaoke," trivia and "GI Jonas laser tag" – and themed food options at certain restaurants.

Some lucky fans will also be randomly selected to take part in a meet-and-greet at the end of the night.

For more information, visit jonasbrothers.com/jonas-con/experience.