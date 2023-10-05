Watch CBS News
Join CBS New York to Walk With Us To Cure Lupus on Oct. 21, 20232

/ CBS New York

2023 Walk With Us To Cure Lupus comes to the Intrepid
2023 Walk With Us To Cure Lupus comes to the Intrepid

NEW YORK - Imagine a disease that can hurt any part of your body, like your joints, heart, kidneys. 

Your immune system becomes so hyperactive that it attacks instead of protects.

That's Lupus.

You don't look sick, so no one knows you feel awful. 

Maybe you know someone who has it. 

Join CBS New York and the Lupus Research Alliance and walk with us to cure Lupus on Saturday, October 21st at the Intrepid.

No one can cure it alone.

For more information, CLICK HERE

First published on October 5, 2023 / 3:27 PM

