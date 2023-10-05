Join CBS New York to Walk With Us To Cure Lupus on Oct. 21, 20232
NEW YORK - Imagine a disease that can hurt any part of your body, like your joints, heart, kidneys.
Your immune system becomes so hyperactive that it attacks instead of protects.
That's Lupus.
You don't look sick, so no one knows you feel awful.
Maybe you know someone who has it.
Join CBS New York and the Lupus Research Alliance and walk with us to cure Lupus on Saturday, October 21st at the Intrepid.
No one can cure it alone.
