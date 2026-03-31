Driver accused of striking, killing Long Island crossing guard arraigned on elevated charges

The driver accused of striking and killing a Nassau County crossing guard in February has been arraigned on elevated charges.

Joshua Alvarado, 30, faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, and could serve up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

On Feb. 26, John Miro, 70, was shoveling snow to help children and commuters cross the street when Alvarado allegedly struck him.

"He was responding to a service call for his work as an exterminator when he allegedly fell asleep stopped at a red light," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

The DA said honking woke the suspect, who hit the gas, jumped the curb and struck Miro. Miro was taken to a local hospital, where he died just over a week later.

A memorial on Merrick Road and Sunrise Highway honors John Miro, a crossing guard who was struck by a driver on Feb. 26, 2026. He died from his injuries a week later. CBS News New York

The investigation revealed Alvarado was allegedly operating his vehicle under the influence of powerful sedatives and illegal street drugs. His attorney has said the drugs were prescription, but the DA said toxicology proves otherwise.

"This crash was not an accident. It was inevitable," Donnelly said.

Alvarado, of Queens, appeared steadfast as the indictment on elevated charges was revealed in court Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, assault, and driving while ability impaired by drugs. He is being held without bail.

The Miro family is seeking justice as friends remember the beloved crossing guard.

"Great guy. Really sweet. It's terrible," neighbor Brian Murray said. "I lived right up there by him in North Merrick -- him, his wife, Nancy."

Jawfer Jan, the manager of the gas station adjacent to where Miro was posted, said Miro took care of everyone.

"Once a week, he brings me breakfast, too. He is such a nice person. So I'm sorry to miss him," Jan said.

A memorial for the beloved public servant on Merrick Road and Sunrise Highway continues to grow.