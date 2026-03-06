Long Island crossing guard dies 1 week after being struck by driver

A Long Island crossing guard who was struck by a driver while on the job last week has died.

John Miro, 70, was pronounced dead at the hospital Friday, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Crash in Merrick, N.Y.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 26 at Sunrise Highway and Merrick Avenue in Merrick.

Prosecutors allege Joshua Alvarado, 30, passed out at the wheel of his pickup truck while driving to work and was startled awake by other drivers honking at him. Alvarado allegedly stepped on the gas, tried to make a turn, jumped the sidewalk and struck Miro.

Miro was rushed to a local hospital with broken ribs, a skull fracture and brain injuries.

Alvarado, of Queens, was arrested at the scene. He was initially charged with vehicular assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Charges upgraded for accused driver

After Miro's death Friday, Alvarado's charges were upgraded to manslaughter and second-degree assault.

According to prosecutors, Alvarado was high on drugs at the time of the crash and repeatedly passed out while speaking to law enforcement officers afterwards.

Alvarado's attorney argued his client had only taken legally prescribed medications for anxiety and pain. Alvarado also claimed he slid on ice.

Bail was set at $500,000 or $1.2 million bond.