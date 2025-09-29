New York Giants co-owner John Mara has cancer, team announces

New York Giants co-owner John Mara has cancer, a statement released by the team said Monday.

"I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors," the Giants team president and CEO's statement said. "I'm feeling strong and optimistic, and I'm committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I'm fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support -- personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family's privacy at this time."

The team did not announce what form of cancer Mara, 70, has. He is the oldest son of Wellington Mara, whose father founded the Giants in 1925.

The Giants (1-3) are coming off their first win of the season, a 21-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart's first NFL start, but they may have lost wide receiver Malik Nabers for the season to a knee injury.