Watch CBS News
Sports

New York Giants co-owner John Mara has cancer, team announces

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Malik Nabers' knee injury looms large over Giants' win
Malik Nabers' knee injury looms large over Giants' win 01:24

New York Giants co-owner John Mara has cancer, a statement released by the team said Monday.

"I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors," the Giants team president and CEO's statement said. "I'm feeling strong and optimistic, and I'm committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I'm fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support -- personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family's privacy at this time." 

The team did not announce what form of cancer Mara, 70, has. He is the oldest son of Wellington Mara, whose father founded the Giants in 1925.

The Giants (1-3) are coming off their first win of the season, a 21-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart's first NFL start, but they may have lost wide receiver Malik Nabers for the season to a knee injury. 

Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue