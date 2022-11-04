Joggers relieved West Side rape suspect arrested, but want more police patrols

Man arrested in connection with 3 attacks on women in Manhattan

Man arrested in connection with 3 attacks on women in Manhattan

Man arrested in connection with 3 attacks on women in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Some women are resting and running easier on the West Side now that a sex assault suspect is off the streets. Police arrested the man wanted in connection with three attacks on women, including a rape early Thursday morning.

But women out jogging Friday said they were unaware to be on the lookout for him, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported.

Carl Phanor was arrested hours after allegedly raping a 43-year-old woman at Pier 45 at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. He has at least 28 prior arrests in New York, Florida, New Jersey and Ohio.

Police were already looking for Phanor, 29, in connection with other early-morning attacks. Police said he attempted to rape a woman at the FDR Drive Service Road and 37th Street in early October and allegedly assaulted a female runner at Pier 40 in March.

Police said Phanor choked and robbed the victim and fled on a bike in all three cases.

So what took so long to catch him?

"The issue that comes down to is, we know that he's homeless. We know that he's transient," said Joseph Giacalone, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and retired NYPD sergeant.

NYPD sources said Phanor's last address was a shelter downtown. But they believe he was hiding out in different parks. They said posters with his image were put up, but often torn down.

Only one runner we spoke with claimed to have seen the posters.

"They were there for maybe a week or two," she said.

Sources said Phanor tried to change his appearance by shaving off his eyebrows.

While women we spoke with said they're glad the suspect wanted in connection with these three attacks was arrested, they said it doesn't necessarily make them feel any safer.

"Not that much safer. I mean it's one person off the street ... You don't really ever feel safe," said Valentina Garcia.

"I have my pepper spray with me today. Usually I don't run with it, so now I definitely do," another woman said.

Many said they want more police patrols.

"There should be probably at least a steady post there to make sure we don't get any copycats or anybody else who thinks these are easy targets," said Giacalone.