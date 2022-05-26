Watch CBS News
Jif expands peanut butter recall to include snack trays and cups

By CBSNewYork Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There's an update on the consumer alert involving Jif peanut butter. 

More products are being added to the voluntary recall, as officials investigate a salmonella outbreak. 

They include fruit snack trays and celery snack cups with peanut butter. 

Initially, more than 45 types of products were recalled. 

For a full list of the recalled products, click here.

For more information from Jif, click here

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

May 26, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

