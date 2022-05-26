Jif expands peanut butter recall to include snack trays and cups
NEW YORK -- There's an update on the consumer alert involving Jif peanut butter.
More products are being added to the voluntary recall, as officials investigate a salmonella outbreak.
They include fruit snack trays and celery snack cups with peanut butter.
Initially, more than 45 types of products were recalled.
For a full list of the recalled products, click here.
For more information from Jif, click here.
